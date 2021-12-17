Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company.

