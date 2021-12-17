Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

