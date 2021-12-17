Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.39 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,221. Ecolab has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

