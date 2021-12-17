eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) Insider Harvey I. Sinclair Buys 77,000 Shares

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) insider Harvey I. Sinclair acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,228.49).

Shares of LON EAAS opened at GBX 13.22 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. eEnergy Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.62 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.80 ($0.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.13. The stock has a market cap of £45.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

