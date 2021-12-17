Egretia Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Egretia has a market cap of $3.57 million and $738,140.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00203137 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.