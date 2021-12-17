Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Stock Price Up 0%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 89,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 261,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

