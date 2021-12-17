Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,839. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

