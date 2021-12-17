Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $265.54 and last traded at $265.58. Approximately 147,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,397,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average is $243.79. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

