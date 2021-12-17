Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 3,420 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

