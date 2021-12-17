Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

