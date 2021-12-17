Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 348 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

