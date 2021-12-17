Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $66,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.