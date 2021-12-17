Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Reaches $979,574.79

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $979,574.79 and approximately $26.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

