Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 794.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of EMLAF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Empire has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

