EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Raised to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $987.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,043.50.

Shares of EMSHF opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52 week low of $946.00 and a 52 week high of $1,055.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.97 and a 200-day moving average of $997.18.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

