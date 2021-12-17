Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.37. 187,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,725. The firm has a market capitalization of C$915.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.41. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

