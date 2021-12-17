Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 44.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

