Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,395,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

CNP opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.37.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

