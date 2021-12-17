Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 798 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.