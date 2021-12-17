Enigma Price Down 10% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $298,997.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00279691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.