Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 11314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

