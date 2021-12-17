Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 45.0% in November

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,207. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

