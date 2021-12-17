Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $822.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $812.57. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

