Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Decreased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 9.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $822.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.