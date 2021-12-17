Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$150.37.

CNR opened at C$164.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$159.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.