Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Impinj, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Impinj in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $80.60 on Friday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,710 shares of company stock worth $82,728,935. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

