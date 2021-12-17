Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ESGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. Eros STX Global has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.