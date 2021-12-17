Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $193,805.25 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.31 or 0.08248691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00073387 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

