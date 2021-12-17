Eukles Asset Management Has $164,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 65,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

XOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

