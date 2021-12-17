Eukles Asset Management Has $36,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $162.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

