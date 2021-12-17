Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $255.07

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.07 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.17). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.18), with a volume of 12,737 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 340 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.