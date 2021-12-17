Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $97.54 on Thursday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

