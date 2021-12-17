European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

European Wax Center stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.