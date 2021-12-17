Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 56,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

