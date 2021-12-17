Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

