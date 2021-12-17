Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $344.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

