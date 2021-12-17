Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

