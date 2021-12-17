Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

