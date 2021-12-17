Excalibur Management Corp Sells 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $171.82 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

