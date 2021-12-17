Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.31.

EXR stock opened at $214.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $215.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

