Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton Sells 20,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

