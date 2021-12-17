FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lifted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $471.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.52 and a 200-day moving average of $388.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.