Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $51.86. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 10,050 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,960 shares of company stock worth $8,627,784. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

