Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Head-To-Head Review

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $108.06, indicating a potential upside of 109.29%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 487.61%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 156.87 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -24.35 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17%

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.