Fear Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Fear has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $8.34 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00203417 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

