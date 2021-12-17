Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,717.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $170.84 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

