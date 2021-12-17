Financial Comparison: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 0 0 2.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.37%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 201.32%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 193.36 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 694.92 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.16

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

