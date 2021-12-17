Financial Contrast: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.11 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.21%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

