Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,509,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.48 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

