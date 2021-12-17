Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 981 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

